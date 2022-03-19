Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.