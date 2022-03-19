Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
PULM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
