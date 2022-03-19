Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Lowered to €63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUBGY. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from €58.00 ($63.74) to €70.50 ($77.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.99.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

