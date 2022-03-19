Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. 6,169,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,236. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

