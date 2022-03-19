Prosper (PROS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $595,957.00

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $595,957.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

