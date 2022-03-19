ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.84 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $56.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $52.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

