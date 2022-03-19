ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 12,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 129,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.
About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.