Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

