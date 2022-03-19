Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MLNK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,348. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Project Angel Parent ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

