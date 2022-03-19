PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,506.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 301,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

