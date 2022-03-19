Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

