Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $398.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

