Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.35 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 281.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 195,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 234.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

