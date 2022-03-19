Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Power REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.