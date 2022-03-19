POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Shares Up 39.9%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 39.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 1,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is 0.08.

About POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

