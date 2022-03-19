Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls Purchases 3,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) COO Kerry D. Ingalls acquired 3,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $11,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PSTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 271,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. As a group, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

