PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

