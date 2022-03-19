POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNT. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,610,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

