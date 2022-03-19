Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $335,920.39

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $335,920.39 and approximately $74.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007718 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00098461 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00291574 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

