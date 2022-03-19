Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 657 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $238.82 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.88.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SiTime by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.