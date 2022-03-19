Piper Sandler Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:APS opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$137.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.00.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.