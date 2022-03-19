Piper Sandler Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
