Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

