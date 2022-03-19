Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

