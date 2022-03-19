Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.50. 2,550,890 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

