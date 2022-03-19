Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,687,000.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,786. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.15 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

