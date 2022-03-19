Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 3,124,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.