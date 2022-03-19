Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.49. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

