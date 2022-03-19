Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,765 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 3,732,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,468. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

