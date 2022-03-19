Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 352,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,078,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.