Pinduoduo (PDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDD stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 897.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

