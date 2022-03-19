PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 136,794 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

