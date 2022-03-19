PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PETQ opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $709.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

