Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PERI opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 40.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
