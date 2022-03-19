Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PERI opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 40.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

