Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

PFMT opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

