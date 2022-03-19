Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 297,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,523. Perficient has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

