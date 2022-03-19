Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

