PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

PBF opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

