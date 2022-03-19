Patten Group Inc. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

