Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,561. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $95.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.