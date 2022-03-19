Patten Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

