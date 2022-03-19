Patten Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.