Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ remained flat at $$106.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,794,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

