Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 502,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,924,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. 2,944,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

