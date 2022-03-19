Patron Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $276.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

