Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

