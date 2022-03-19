Patrick Kelly Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,440.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$988.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

