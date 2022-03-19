Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.