Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Pardes Biosciences has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.