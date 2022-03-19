Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

