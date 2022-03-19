Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 41,692 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

