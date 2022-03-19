Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 27,087 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

